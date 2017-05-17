City planning small pocket park in downtown Paducah

The Paducah Board of Commissioners say planning for a new pocket park at 432 Broadway is almost complete.



The city owns the vacant lot at the corner of 5th and Broadway. A building at the corner was taken down in 2016 because it was a safety hazard.



A new park is planned for the empty lot.



Plans for the park include a sign, two pergolas, lighting, charging stations, landscaping, and bench seating. Local art will also be added to the park.



Bidding is expect to start in late summer or early fall. It is estimated to cost $126,000.