Six things to know - 5/17/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The suspect charged in the death of a man on a bus in Graves County is expected in court today. Daniel Dulin is accused of hitting Larry West several times with his fists while on the bus in Fulton. West died from his injuries.



Waterline repairs and tree removal will close Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in both directions starting today. It is happening between Bertling Street and Clark Avenue. Crews will be in the area from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Lane restrictions and closures on a portion of US 641 in Murray start today. Tonight, the highway will be closed at the intersection with Chestnut Street for paving. Thursday night paving will close the highway at the Bee Creek Bridge.



Senate Democrats in Illinois hope to move forward on ending the budget gridlock in the state today. They plan to vote on the "grand bargain" compromise. it includes an income tax increase to tackle a multi-billion dollar deficit and changes to business regulations.



Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has created a new position in the Cabinet for Economic Development to improve workforce development strategies. The goal is to make Kentucky a national leader in engineering and manufacturing.



You can help honor police officers today. The Murray Police Department is holding a police memorial service at the Murray City Cemetery. The police department's honor guard will hold a wreath and flag ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m.