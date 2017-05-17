Crews to clear brush and ditches along KY 339 just north of Melb - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Crews to clear brush and ditches along KY 339 just north of Melber

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

Crews will be clearing brush and cleaning ditches along a portion of KY 339/Clinton Road in McCracken County starting Wednesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say work will be down between the KY 1830 intersection and Jilson Road. This is just north of Melber.

Work is expected to take about a week.

Drivers should be on alert for one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.

