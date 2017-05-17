Traffic safety checkpoint locations released by KSP for Post 1

Kentucky State Police have once again released its list of traffic safety checkpoints for Post 1.



Traffic safety checkpoints are used by troopers to check that drivers are following traffic laws.



If you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint you should have your driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.



BALLARD COUNTY

US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

US 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

US 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road



CARLISLE COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

US 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 – at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)

US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line

KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)

KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection

USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

US 68 – at KY 95

US 641 – at KY 1422

KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)

KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)

KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)

KY 450 – at Puryear Highway

KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 139N – at Bush Road

KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)