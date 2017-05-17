Martin, TN man charged with murder in April homicide

A Martin, Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 51-year-old Charles Graves.



The Martin Police Department says on April 18, a home health worker found Graves unresponsive at his home at 70 Lester Lane.



Graves was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from a gunshot wound.



Police have arrested 26-year-old Khalil Taylor of Martin and charged him with 1st degree murder.



He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center.