Martin, TN man charged with murder in April homicide

MARTIN, TN -

A Martin, Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 51-year-old Charles Graves.

The Martin Police Department says on April 18, a home health worker found Graves unresponsive at his home at 70 Lester Lane.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from a gunshot wound.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Khalil Taylor of Martin and charged him with 1st degree murder.

He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center.

