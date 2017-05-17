New downtown Paducah hotel to take part in hiring fair next week

The new Holiday Inn in downtown Paducah will be at a hiring event next week.



Lin-Gate Hospitality, which owns the hotel, says they will be taking part in a job fair Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23.



The job fair will be held at 416 South Street in Paducah from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. both days.



Those attending the job fair should bring a resume.



Positions they are hiring for are:

- Cooks

- Dishwashers

- Front of house restaurant supervisor

- Severs (restaurant)

- Serves (banquets)

- Bartenders

- Housekeepers

- Laundry attendants

- Rooms inspector

- Houseman

- Guest service representatives

- Night auditor

- Host/hostess (restaurant)

- Engineer (maintenance)