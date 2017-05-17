New downtown Paducah hotel to take part in hiring fair next week

PADUCAH, KY -
The new Holiday Inn in downtown Paducah will be at a hiring event next week.
Lin-Gate Hospitality, which owns the hotel, says they will be taking part in a job fair Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23.
The job fair will be held at 416 South Street in Paducah from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. both days.
Those attending the job fair should bring a resume.
Positions they are hiring for are:
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Front of house restaurant supervisor
- Severs (restaurant)
- Serves (banquets)
- Bartenders
- Housekeepers
- Laundry attendants
- Rooms inspector
- Houseman
- Guest service representatives
- Night auditor
- Host/hostess (restaurant)
- Engineer (maintenance)