Religious organization to help provide free meals for kids this summer

The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be helping to provide free meals for kids this summer.



The religious organization will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.



They will be serving meals at five locations in Paducah and Ballard County.



Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis.



Location Serving Dates Serving Times

St. Mary Middle/High June 5 – June 9, 2017 Breakfast 8:15-8:30

1243 Elmdale Road Lunch 10:15-11:00

Paducah, Ky. 42003 July 24 – July 28, 2017 Lunch 10:30-11:00

St. Mary Elementary School June 5 – June 9, 2017 Lunch 10:15-11:45

377 Highland Blvd.

Paducah, Ky. 42003

Ballard Co. Memorial High June 5 – June 29, 2017 Breakfast 7:45 – 8:00

3465 Paducah Rd. Monday – Thursday Lunch 12:05 – 12:25

Barlow, Ky. 42024

Ballard Co. Elementary June 5 – June 30, 2017 Breakfast 8:00 – 8:15

3465 Paducah Rd. Monday – Friday Lunch Noon – 12:25

Barlow, Ky. 42024

St. John Church July 24 – July 28, 2017 Breakfast 8:15 – 8:30

6704 Old U.S. Highway 45 South Lunch Noon – 12:30