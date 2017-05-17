Religious organization to help provide free meals for kids this - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Religious organization to help provide free meals for kids this summer

PADUCAH, KY -

The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be helping to provide free meals for kids this summer.

The religious organization will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.

They will be serving meals at five locations in Paducah and Ballard County.

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis.
 

Location                                             Serving Dates                                    Serving Times

St. Mary Middle/High                      June 5 – June 9, 2017                         Breakfast         8:15-8:30

1243 Elmdale Road                                                                                        Lunch              10:15-11:00

Paducah, Ky. 42003                           July 24 – July 28, 2017                       Lunch              10:30-11:00

St. Mary Elementary School           June 5 – June 9, 2017                         Lunch              10:15-11:45

377 Highland Blvd.

Paducah, Ky. 42003

Ballard Co. Memorial High             June 5 – June 29, 2017                       Breakfast         7:45 – 8:00     

3465 Paducah Rd.                              Monday – Thursday                            Lunch              12:05 – 12:25

Barlow, Ky. 42024

Ballard Co. Elementary                   June 5 – June 30, 2017                       Breakfast         8:00 – 8:15     

3465 Paducah Rd.                              Monday – Friday                                Lunch              Noon – 12:25

Barlow, Ky. 42024

St. John Church                               July 24 – July 28, 2017                       Breakfast         8:15 – 8:30

6704 Old U.S. Highway 45 South                                                                 Lunch              Noon – 12:30

