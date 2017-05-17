You could win a box of Lucky Charms filled with only marshmallow - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

You could win a box of Lucky Charms filled with only marshmallows

Ever wanted an entire box of just Lucky Charms marshmallows? Now you can enter a chance to win one.

General Mills is giving away 10,000 boxes containing only the colorful marshmallows.

To have a chance to win one of the boxes, you have to buy specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms.

Each box comes with a 14 digit code that you can use at MarshamallowOnly.com to see if you have won a box.

The specially marked boxes will start showing up on stores shelves this month. The contest runs through December 2017.

