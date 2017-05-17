School bus stolen from bus garage by three boys

Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.More
Joseph Anderson, the man charged with the death of Grant Beckner, has been released on bond.More
Joseph Anderson, the man charged with the death of Grant Beckner, has been released on bond.More
51-year-old Charles Graves was found unresponsive in his Martin home on April 18 by a home health worker.More
51-year-old Charles Graves was found unresponsive in his Martin home on April 18 by a home health worker.More
UPDATE: A jury found Tracell Nunn guilty of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man outside the Brickhouse club in Paducah.More
UPDATE: A jury found Tracell Nunn guilty of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man outside the Brickhouse club in Paducah.More
A Graves County man was arrested Tuesday on gun possession and drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man led deputies on a foot chase across a golf course.More
A Graves County man was arrested Tuesday on gun possession and drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man led deputies on a foot chase across a golf course.More