School bus stolen from bus garage by three boys

Three boys are expected to be charged after they were found driving a school bus.



Paducah Public Schools says on Monday, three boys trespassed onto the Paducah Public Schools bus garage and annex grounds. They got in through an unsecured gate on Washington Street adjacent to Jetton Soccer Field.



The boys told police they were watching a soccer game when they decided to play on the school buses.



Once on the property, they found a surplus bus along with an ignition key inside. They took the bus and drove it to the southside Walmart.



Police received calls about a bus being driven by kids and spotted it in the vicinity of Taco John's and Bridge Street. They pulled the bus over, detained the suspects, and called the transportation director.



A bus driver was also called to drive the bus back to the bus garage.



The transportation director went through the remaining surplus buses to make sure they were secure. Additional disabling features were also added to the surplus buses.



The district is also looking into installing an electronic gate to secure the side of the bus garage property that the boys got in at.



All three boys were released to their parents. Charges are pending.