Man charged in stabbing death at Princeton Elks Lodge out on bond

PRINCETON, KY -

Joseph Anderson, the man charged with the death of Grant Beckner, has been released on bond.

Anderson is accused of stabbing Beckner to death in April outside the Princeton Elks Lodge. He was charged with murder.

Anderson has posted a $50,000 bond and is out of jail.

There is no court date at this time.

