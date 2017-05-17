Power outage planned for some Jackson Purchase customers

A planned power outage for some Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation customers has been rescheduled. The planned outage for North Livingston County was set for May 21, but it will now be on May 18.

JPEC says the outage will start at 12 p.m. on Thursday, and it is expected to last four hours. The outage will allow workers to perform infrastructure maintenance ahead of severe weather expected over the weekend.

The outage will affect around 800 customers, JPEC says. If you get power from JPEC's Joy substation or its Hampton circuit out of the Burna substation, you will experience the outage. That includes customers along River Road, Cave Springs Road, Hampton-Joy Road, and Lola Road.

If you are a JPEC customer and have questions about the outage, you can call 270-442-7321 or 800-633-4044.