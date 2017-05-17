Jailer: Inmate gives birth in cell, baby doing well

A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.



Franklin County Jailer Rick Rogers told The State Journal that deputy jailers and medical staff discovered during rounds Tuesday morning that the inmate, who was 8 months pregnant, had given birth. Rogers said the mother and baby were taken to the hospital and the baby boy appears to be healthy.



The newspaper cited court documents that identified the inmate as 28-year-old Kelsey G. Love of New Albany, Indiana.



Love is charged with receiving stolen property and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It wasn't immediately clear whether she has an attorney.