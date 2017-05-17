Alabama State ends UT Martin's softball season

ATLANTA, Ga. – The University of Tennessee at Martin softball team saw its season come to a close on Wednesday afternoon in the consolation round of the Postseason National Invitational Softball Championship, falling 3-0 to Alabama State.

The Skyhawks (39-20) struggled to find much on the offensive side of the ball after tallying just four hits on the day. Carly Gonzales, Gracyn McBride, Alli Fulcher and Renate Meckl each tallied base hits in the contest but could not capitalize with runners on base, stranding eight on the bags.

Sara Hooten (8-5) returned to the pitching rubber after missing the past several games due to injury. The sophomore would post a strong outing, holding Alabama State scoreless through six innings before allowing a pair of runs to score in the top of the seventh. Freshman Samantha Scott would appear in relief in the seventh, allowing a pair of base hits while one run came home to score.

UT Martin’s best scoring opportunity came in the first inning. The Skyhawks would load the bases in the first as Gonzales was hit by a pitch before advancing to second on a wild pitch. A pair of walks to McBride and Jodie Duncan later in the inning loaded the bags with one out but the Skyhawks would strand all three runners on base following back-to-back outs.

A controversial play in the bottom of the third erased a run off the scoreboard for the Skyhawks. A leadoff bunt single would put Gonzales on base before Lauren Myers ripped a double into the right field corner. Despite Gonzales coming all the way around to score on the play, the speedster would be called out for leaving early as the run was wiped off the scoreboard.

The score would remain tied until the top of the seventh. A pair of base hits would put runners on second and third with no outs. With two runners in scoring position, Alexia Boggess would stroke a single into the right center gap to plate a pair. The Hornets would add to their margin with another RBI single by Laura Aguilar to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.

From: UT Martin Media Relations