Tennessee coach Dave Serrano will resign at end of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee baseball coach Dave Serrano will resign at the end of the season.



School officials announced Wednesday that Serrano informed his team and athletic director John Currie of his decision.



After the season, assistant coach Larry Simcox will be interim coach while school officials conduct a national search for Serrano's replacement.



Serrano led both UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton to the College World Series before taking this job, but he hasn't been as successful at Tennessee. Serrano is 157-160 in six seasons with no NCAA Tournament appearances.



The Volunteers are 27-22 and 7-18 in Southeastern Conference play this year.



Serrano says his "only disappointment is that we didn't reach the expectations of success that I've strived to achieve for our fans, alumni and players."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)