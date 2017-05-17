Police: Charges pending after 3 preteens take bus on joyride

Paducah Police say three boys, two age 12 and one age 10, stole a local school bus and took it on a joy ride.

Officers say the boys were watching a soccer game Monday night when they decided to play on a school bus nearby.

Paducah Public Schools spokesman Wayne Walden says the bus was parked at the garage and annex grounds on Washington Street, where it was up for auction. He says the three boys went through an unsecured gate.

Police say the boys then drove the bus to the south side Wal-Mart. Officers eventually pulled them over near the Taco John's on Bridge Street.

Witnesses say the kids ran to the back of the bus as officers pried the doors open.

Police say the three boys were detained and then released to their parents.

Walden says all buses have been moved to a secure spot. He says they're now working to update security at the bus garage and annex.

Charges against the three boys are pending.