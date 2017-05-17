Murray State's Turner announces first signing

Murray State women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner has announced the signing of Janika Griffith-Wallace from Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

The 5-9 point guard attended St. Edmund Campion Secondary School before transferring to the Tech Academy at Sault Ste. Marie her final season. She becomes the first signing for coach Turner at MSU.

“Janika is an explosive guard that can score the basketball and also create for others,” said Turner.

“She is an outstanding addition to our Racer family.”

This past season at the tech academy, Griffith-Wallace averaged 18 points per game, 7.6 assists, 2.3 steals, three rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

From: Murray State Media Relations