1 killed, 3 injured by fallen tree in Sikeston, Missouri

A person has died after a tree fell on them in Scott County, Missouri, on Wednesday. Three other people were injured.

The National Weather Service Paducah says a person died Wednesday afternoon in Scott County after a rotten tree fell on them. The tree was blown over by the wind.

Sikeston DPS Assistant Chief Jim McMillen tells us the tree fell on an employee at the Green Meadows Retirement Center in Sikeston. The employee died.

Three people who live at the retirement center were also hurt when the tree fell. They were taken to a local hospital.