Union City's Stewart requests release from Ole Miss

Union City's Parker Stewart, who signed to play his college basketball at Ole Miss back in November, has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Stewart's father Anthony, the head basketball coach at UT Martin, says Ole Miss has had some turnover on their coaching staff, including the assistant who recruited Parker. Anthony Stewart said his son is "a relationship guy" and thought it would be best to explore other options.

At this point, Stewart has only requested a release from his Letter of Intent at Ole Miss, although he is expecting to receive that release. Anthony Stewart says once the release is granted, Parker will begin looking to find a new school.

Before making the decision to sign with Ole Miss, the other six schools on Stewart's short-list included Butler, Georgetown, Kansas State, LSU, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Stewart was the runner-up for the Tennessee Class 1A Mr. Basketball award in 2017. Last season, he averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and three assists per game for the Golden Tornadoes.