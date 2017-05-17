Senate Judiciary leaders invite Comey to testify

The top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have invited former FBI Director James Comey to testify publicly.



Sen. Charles Grassley, the chairman of the committee, and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein wrote Comey on Wednesday. They asked him to testify on the "circumstances of your termination" and his interactions with President Donald Trump's administration about the FBI's investigation into Russia.



The senators have also asked Comey to testify about his interactions with former President Barack Obama's administration about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails.



A date has not been set for the public hearing. Earlier Wednesday, the committee asked the FBI and the White House for documents and tapes related to Comey's interactions with Trump officials.

