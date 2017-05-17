1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Graves County wreck

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Graves County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say a 2008 Chevrolet SUV was headed northbound on Kentucky 131 when witnesses say the SUV began to swerve. The SUV left the road and overturned about three times, coming to a rest on its top off of the roadway. The car crashed in front of 6774 Kentucky 131 in Graves County.

The driver, 82-year-old Bobby Mohler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 45-year-old Jason Mohler, was taken by helicopter to a Nashville area hospital, where deputies say he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The two men are from Hickory.

In addition to deputies, responders with the Kentucky State Police, the The Mayfield Fire Department and Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Clear Springs Volunteer Fire Department and the Graves County Coroners Office assisted at the scene.