Gov. Rauner aide says he opposes Democrats' school funding plan

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's chief education adviser says the governor won't support an overhaul of Illinois' school-funding formula if it benefits Chicago Public Schools "at the expense" of others.



The Illinois Senate approved legislation Wednesday aimed at eliminating the disparity in spending between affluent school districts and those serving poorer communities. Similar legislation is in the House.



Both Democratic proposals would establish a funding target for each school district that reflects the needs of its students.



The measures also allow CPS to continue receiving millions in grants and require the state to begin covering some of the districts' pension costs. Illinois pays those costs for other districts.



Beth Purvis is Rauner's education secretary. She says Rauner won't support any "special" deals for CPS.

