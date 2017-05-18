Local KY post offices hosting Passport Fairs this weekend - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Local KY post offices hosting Passport Fairs this weekend

KENTUCKY -

Some local Kentucky post offices will be taking part in Passport Fairs this Saturday.

The United States Post Office says the extra weekend hours make it easier for families to obtain passports.

No appointments are necessary. Passport fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on applying for a passport, click here.

The Passport Fairs for Saturday, May 20 are:

POST OFFICE

ADDRESS

ZIP

PASSPORT FAIR TIME

Louisville

Standiford Field

4440 Crittenden Dr

40221

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louisville

St Matthews

4600 Shelbyville Rd

40207

10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lexington

Main Office

1088 Nandino Blvd

40511

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Richmond

140 N Madison Ave

40475

9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

London

1760 Hwy 192 W

40741

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Winchester

120 N Main St

40391

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Paducah

300 S 4th St

42001

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Charlestown IN

361 Main Cross St

47111

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Nazareth

85 Village Dr

40048

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Calhoun

310 W 2nd St

42327

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Somerset

119 N Maple St

42501

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fort Campbell

91 Michigan Ave

42223

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Paris

201 W 8th St

40361

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Newburgh IN

5411 Hwy 261

47630

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mayfield

255 W Broadway St

42066

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Russell Springs

414 Main St

42642

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Barbourville

122 N Allison Ave

40906

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bowling Green

5300 Scottsville Rd

42104

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
