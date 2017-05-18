Local KY post offices hosting Passport Fairs this weekend

Some local Kentucky post offices will be taking part in Passport Fairs this Saturday.
The United States Post Office says the extra weekend hours make it easier for families to obtain passports.
No appointments are necessary. Passport fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis.
For more information on applying for a passport, click here.
The Passport Fairs for Saturday, May 20 are:
|
POST OFFICE
|
ADDRESS
|
ZIP
|
PASSPORT FAIR TIME
|
Louisville
Standiford Field
|
4440 Crittenden Dr
|
40221
|
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|
Louisville
St Matthews
|
4600 Shelbyville Rd
|
40207
|
10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|
Lexington
Main Office
|
1088 Nandino Blvd
|
40511
|
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|
Richmond
|
140 N Madison Ave
|
40475
|
9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|
London
|
1760 Hwy 192 W
|
40741
|
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|
Winchester
|
120 N Main St
|
40391
|
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|
Paducah
|
300 S 4th St
|
42001
|
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
|
Charlestown IN
|
361 Main Cross St
|
47111
|
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|
Nazareth
|
85 Village Dr
|
40048
|
8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
|
Calhoun
|
310 W 2nd St
|
42327
|
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|
Somerset
|
119 N Maple St
|
42501
|
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|
Fort Campbell
|
91 Michigan Ave
|
42223
|
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|
Paris
|
201 W 8th St
|
40361
|
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|
Newburgh IN
|
5411 Hwy 261
|
47630
|
8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|
Mayfield
|
255 W Broadway St
|
42066
|
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
|
Russell Springs
|
414 Main St
|
42642
|
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|
Barbourville
|
122 N Allison Ave
|
40906
|
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
|
Bowling Green
|
5300 Scottsville Rd
|
42104
|
8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
