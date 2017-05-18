Local KY post offices hosting Passport Fairs this weekend

Some local Kentucky post offices will be taking part in Passport Fairs this Saturday.



The United States Post Office says the extra weekend hours make it easier for families to obtain passports.



No appointments are necessary. Passport fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis.



For more information on applying for a passport, click here.



The Passport Fairs for Saturday, May 20 are:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS ZIP PASSPORT FAIR TIME Louisville Standiford Field 4440 Crittenden Dr 40221 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Louisville St Matthews 4600 Shelbyville Rd 40207 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lexington Main Office 1088 Nandino Blvd 40511 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Richmond 140 N Madison Ave 40475 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. London 1760 Hwy 192 W 40741 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Winchester 120 N Main St 40391 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Paducah 300 S 4th St 42001 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Charlestown IN 361 Main Cross St 47111 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Nazareth 85 Village Dr 40048 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Calhoun 310 W 2nd St 42327 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Somerset 119 N Maple St 42501 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fort Campbell 91 Michigan Ave 42223 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Paris 201 W 8th St 40361 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Newburgh IN 5411 Hwy 261 47630 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mayfield 255 W Broadway St 42066 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Russell Springs 414 Main St 42642 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Barbourville 122 N Allison Ave 40906 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Bowling Green 5300 Scottsville Rd 42104 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.