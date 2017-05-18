Six things to know - 5/18/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The woman who police say shot and killed her husband, then attempted to kill four others is expected back in Carlisle County court this morning. Martha Ligon made a brief appearance in a courtroom last week. That is when prosecutors asked for a delay. The trial is scheduled to start next Friday.



The deputy attorney general will talk with senators today about James Comey's firing. It is their chance to ask Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein questions about his possible role. The White House says Rosenstein recommended the president to fire Comey.



There is a scheduled outage in Livingston County, Kentucky. It will impact Jackson Purchase Energy customers starting at Noon. The outage is expected to last about four hours.



In honor of National Police Week, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will hold its first neighborhood roll call of the year. It is your chance to learn about the events and issues officers are experiencing and ask questions. It is happening at the law enforcement memorial located in Cape County Park North starting at 7:00 p.m.



Police officers in Metropolis can get a free meal today at Huddle House. It is at the location on East 5th Street. You will need to bring a valid I.D. to get the free meal. It is to show support and appreciation for officers during National Police Week.



Today President Trump meets with the president of Columbia in the nation's capital. They will talk about ways to spread peace and to stop drug trafficking and organized crime. The presidents will both hold a joint news conference at the White House after their meeting.