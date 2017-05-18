MISSING: 17-year-old Kenneth Mudge

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager who went missing Wednesday night.



Deputies say 17-year-old Kenneth Mudge was last seen at his home in Draffenville around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.



Kenneth allegedly became upset and ran out the door. His brother followed but Kenneth refused to go back home.



He was last seen on Highway 68 in Draffenville attempting to flag down traffic.



Kenneth was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. He is 5'9", 168 pounds with blonde/brown hair.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (270) 527-3112.