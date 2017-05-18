MISSING: 17-year-old Kenneth Mudge

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager who went missing Wednesday night.More
UPDATE: Carbondale, Illinois, police say a man with Parkinson's disease and dementia who was reported missing last week has been found this week.More
UPDATE: A teenager who was reported missing in Graves County on Tuesday has been found on Wednesday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Alvin Lloyd has been arrested and Ayla Settles has been found.More
Mary Jane Conley went missing on Sunday. She was found Monday morning.More
