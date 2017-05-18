Cave-In-Rock Ferry to close for few hours on Saturday for funeral

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will halt operations for a few hours on Saturday for the funeral of a long-time ferry employee.



Shirley Lewis passed away on Tuesday. Shirley and her husband, Lonnie, have operated the Cave-In-Rock Ferry for more than 20 years.



A visitation for Shirley will be held Friday at Potters Church in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



The funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m.



In order to allow ferry employees to attend the funeral, the ferry will be closed on Saturday from Noon - 3:00 p.m.



The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois.