Arts and music festival this Friday and Saturday in Paducah's Lowertown District

You can partake in free music and art at this year's Lowertown Arts & Music Festival in Paducah.



The festival is this Friday and Saturday. It runs from 3:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.



The event is held on Madison between 5th and 8th Streets, and on 6th and 7th Streets between Harrison and Monroe Streets.



All the streets are closed to car traffic.



At the festival are two stages for musical entertainment, food vendors, children's activities, artists, and performers.



