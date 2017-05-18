LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference with Col - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference with Colombian president

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report

United States President Donald Trump is holding a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday. 

The news conference, which is being held from the White House's East Room, is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m., CT. 

You can watch the live special report from NBC here at WPSD. 

Powered by Frankly