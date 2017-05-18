Former teacher Zachary Sims indicted on all charges

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted a former Carlisle County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student.

Zachary Sims is accused of having inappropriate communications with the teen over the course of several months. He was arrested by state police in April.

Last week, KSP Detective Cory Hamby said in court that Sims and the 17-year-old girl kissed while at Carlisle County Middle/High School. Hamby also described sexually explicit texts he said Sims sent.

On Thursday, May 18, Sims was indicted and arraigned. The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Sims is charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity and tampering with physical evidence, both felony charges. He is also charged with a misdemeanor: first degree official misconduct.

During a preliminary hearing last week, it was determined that Sims would only face the misconduct and electronic communications charges, but the grand jury decided Thursday that he will face all three charges. The indictment on all three charges outweighs that previous decision.

A pretrial hearing is set for July 20. The trial date will be set during that hearing.