Part of busy Livingston County road closes for 3rd time in 1 year

A business owner tells us he worries he won't be able to keep his doors open after the state closes a portion of Cutoff Road in Livingston County. That section won't be open again until August.

"I mean, it just kills our business in the summer months. One time right after another," said L&K Foods Owner Jim Brindley.

The closure will be at mile marker 0.874 near the Lee Creek Bridge. Last summer, crews put a temporary bridge in place after flooding washed out a culvert there. Starting Monday, drivers on U.S. 60 will have to take a 10-minute detour through Smithland to get to Kentucky 453.

A traffic count shows more than 1,600 cars travel Cutoff Road — which is also Kentucky 937 — each day. The closure blocks traffic on U.S. 60 from taking KY 453. L&K Foods will have to rely on locals who can travel there from KY 453. Brindley doesn't know if that will be enough.

"You don't know from today to next week what's going to happen," said Heather Dumas. She is one of six L&K employees.

Brindley said with the Lee Creek Bridge closure, he doesn't know if his business will be able to make it through the summer, which would otherwise be his busiest months.

"As far as sales, it's $200,000 to $300,000," Brindley said.

Brindley knows, because last summer lost 50 percent of sales when the bridge was washed out and then closed again for a replacement.

"We just can't. We can't take that kind of impact," Brindley said.

Cutoff Road is also home to a church and South Livingston Elementary School.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said now is the best time to replace the bridge, because school is out for summer.

"It's just really one of those things that we can't do a lot about, because the bridge needs to be replaced. We can't just go along and leave the temporary bridge there," Todd said.

Brindley and his employees wait to see if they can get enough business from regulars.

"Hope for the best, and waiting to see the outcome," Brindley said.

Brindley said he will open the store next week to see how business does. If it doesn't bring in enough money, he will close it for the summer. He said if he has to close, he'll try to open the store again when the road opens in August.

The transportation cabinet plans to have the bridge open to traffic by Aug., 3 before school starts. People who live on Cutoff Road can take Condra Road to get to U.S. 60.

