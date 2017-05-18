Driver airlifted after crash involving car, semi in Calvert City

A driver was flown to a hospital after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Calvert City, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The tractor-trailer and a car crashed on U.S. 62 at the intersection of Interstate 24 in Calvert City.

The driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a hospital. We do not yet know which hospital they were taken to.

KSP says the driver of the semi was not injured.

There was no one else involved in the crash.

The westbound exit ramp on I-24 to 62 is shut down. As of this report, the closure is expected to last 30 minutes.