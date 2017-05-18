Constituent services: What can your congressman do for you?

Your vote sends politicians to Washington, but did you know they have a staff near you who you can call anytime?

It's called constituent services, which are available to any of you with just a phone call or email.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky's 1st District, has staff offices in Tompkinsville, Masonville, and Paducah. Luke King is in charge of constituent services.

King says they’re happy to serve you in four ways:

Document concerns and comments and get them to the congressman Open a case on your behalf, serving as a liaison between you and a federal agency such as Social Security administration, Medicare and Medicaid offices, Department of Homeland Security for immigration concerns, and the veteran’s administration Direct people of the first district to local leaders if it’s outside of their jurisdiction Inform you about federal agencies

King said he’s happy to take your call. “They're frustrated. They've asked the same question. They get 12 different answers. We hope to be able to provide them with some sense of peace,” he said.

Every member of the U.S. House of Representatives has case workers. They ultimately serve as a middle man between you and the federal government. “If you have a family member that's passed away oversees and you're struggling with how do I get them back home, embassy contacts if you've got a passport issue,” that’s just a couple scenarios Kings said case workers could help with.

Essentially, this is how a case gets taken up: you call your congressman’s office, fill out a privacy form, and a case worker speaks on your behalf to a federal agency.

It’s not partisan, King said. By law, they have to serve anyone in the first district. “Republican, democrat, independent, if you like dogs, if you like cats, if you like goldfish, doesn't matter to me. My job is to help all constituents as long as they’re in the first district we intend and we will work daily to try to serve those constituents.”

(R) James Comer

Paducah

300 S 3rd St

Paducah, KY 42003

270-408-1865

(R) David Kustoff

Dyersburg

100 South Main St.

Suite 1

Dyersburg, TN 38024

731-412-1037

Martin

406 South Lindell Street

Martin, TN 38237

731-412-1043

(R) Mike Bost

Carbondale

300 East Main Street

Hunter Building-Suite 4

Carbondale, IL 62901

618-457-5787

Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon City Hall

1100 Main Street

Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

618-513-5294

(R) John Shimkus

Harrisburg

110 East Locust Street

Room 12

Harrisburg, IL 62946

618-252-8271

(R) Jason Smith

Cape Girardeau

2502 Tanner Drive

Suite 205

Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Phone: 573-335-0101