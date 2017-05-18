Constituent services: What can your congressman do for you?

Your vote sends politicians to Washington, but did you know they have a staff near you who you can call anytime?
It's called constituent services, which are available to any of you with just a phone call or email.
U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky's 1st District, has staff offices in Tompkinsville, Masonville, and Paducah. Luke King is in charge of constituent services.
King says they’re happy to serve you in four ways:
King said he’s happy to take your call. “They're frustrated. They've asked the same question. They get 12 different answers. We hope to be able to provide them with some sense of peace,” he said.
Every member of the U.S. House of Representatives has case workers. They ultimately serve as a middle man between you and the federal government. “If you have a family member that's passed away oversees and you're struggling with how do I get them back home, embassy contacts if you've got a passport issue,” that’s just a couple scenarios Kings said case workers could help with.
Essentially, this is how a case gets taken up: you call your congressman’s office, fill out a privacy form, and a case worker speaks on your behalf to a federal agency.
It’s not partisan, King said. By law, they have to serve anyone in the first district. “Republican, democrat, independent, if you like dogs, if you like cats, if you like goldfish, doesn't matter to me. My job is to help all constituents as long as they’re in the first district we intend and we will work daily to try to serve those constituents.”
(R) James Comer
Paducah
300 S 3rd St
Paducah, KY 42003
270-408-1865
(R) David Kustoff
Dyersburg
100 South Main St.
Suite 1
Dyersburg, TN 38024
731-412-1037
Martin
406 South Lindell Street
Martin, TN 38237
731-412-1043
(R) Mike Bost
Carbondale
300 East Main Street
Hunter Building-Suite 4
Carbondale, IL 62901
618-457-5787
Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon City Hall
1100 Main Street
Mt. Vernon, IL 62864
618-513-5294
(R) John Shimkus
Harrisburg
110 East Locust Street
Room 12
Harrisburg, IL 62946
618-252-8271
(R) Jason Smith
Cape Girardeau
2502 Tanner Drive
Suite 205
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
Phone: 573-335-0101
