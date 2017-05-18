Day one of the KHSAA Tennis Tournament wraps up in Lexington

Day one of the KHSAA State Tennis tournament wrapped up in Lexington on Thursday with only three wins coming from teams in the Local 6 area.

Seven time 1st region champion Michelle McKamey picked up two wins advancing to the Sweet 16. The McCracken County senior defeated Paducah Tilghman's Natalie Lansden 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then beat Jessica Burton of Boyd County 6-0, 6-0 in the 2nd round.

McCracken County's Sophia Shiben also advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over Hannah Thomas of Whitley County and Caroline O'Nan from Owensboro Catholic.

In girl's doubles, McCracken County's Danni Poat and Shelby Puryear advanced to the Sweet 16 with two wins on Thursday.

For a list of results at this years state tournament, click on the links below:

Boy's Doubles

http://khsaa.org/tennis/2017/boysdoubles.pdf

Boy's Singles

http://khsaa.org/tennis/2017/boyssingles.pdf

Girl's Doubles

http://khsaa.org/tennis/2017/girlsdoubles.pdf

Girl's Singles

http://khsaa.org/tennis/2017/girlssingles.pdf

