Kentucky, Illinois among states making move in fight over health care reform

Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to work closely with his Colombian counterpart to find a solution to spiraling violence in Venezuela.More
A Massachusetts congressman is taking issue with Republican President Donald Trump's claim he's the target of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history."More
Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.More
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
The U.S. senator from Kentucky has emerged as a leading Republican critic of the plan to replace the health care law, calling it "Obamacare lite."More
In Carbondale, Illinois, Sen. Dick Durbin met with health care leaders and patients who benefited from the Affordable Care Act Friday to discuss the impact repealing it will have on Illinoisans.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
U.S. health agencies on Wednesday warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning may give results lower than the actual level of lead.More
After a mild winter and spring flooding, health experts says you may notice more mosquitoes this summer. That's why the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking steps to prevent the pests from biting you.More
New research suggests older, obese people on diets shouldn't skip the weight machines or the treadmill.More
