Illinois man drowns after legs get caught in fishing gear

Authorities say a 48-year-old East St. Louis man drowned after his boat capsized and his legs got tangled in his fishing gear.



The Belleville News-Democrat reports Lonnie Smith was fishing on Baldwin Lake with his son and another man Wednesday when high winds and waves capsized their fishing boat.



Smith sent the others to swim to shore and stayed to try to flip the boat back over.



St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye says Smith's legs got caught in fishing gear. The boat filled with water and Smith was dragged down, though he was wearing a life jacket.



Employees at a nearby business who saw the boat capsize called 911. When crews arrived they found Smith's body in the water. The other two men made it to shore.