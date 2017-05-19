Forever Home Friday - Loki and Lexi

We have two chihuahua mixes that want to join your family.



The first one is named Loki. He is nine pounds and is a very sweet boy. Loki does well with kids, dogs, and cats.



The other is Lexi. She is nearly six pounds and also does well with the entire family. Both Lexi and Loki must be adopted together.



Their adoption fees are $200 each. They are both neutered, current on vaccinations, and on preventative flea and tick medication.



You can adopt them by calling the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.