Six things to know - 5/19/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Donald Trump is denying that his campaign collaborated with Russia or that he tried to kill an FBI probe of the issue. He says that even his "enemies" recognize his innocence, and he's declaring himself the most unfairly hounded president in history.



A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The New York Police Department says 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.



Three Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy found shot in his mother's stolen car. The three were arrested after authorities said the mother's car was stolen before dawn Thursday from a supermarket parking lot in Jackson. The car was later found abandoned in a muddy ditch in the suburb of Gluckstadt.



An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York. Sotheby's said the sale of "Untitled" Thursday night in Manhattan was an auction record for the artist. It also set a record price for an American artist at auction. The 1982 painting depicts a face in the shape of a skull.



A federal grand jury has charged Tad Cummins with taking a minor across state lines for sex and for obstruction of justice, according to prosecutors. An FBI agent testified recently that the 50-year-old teacher told authorities that he had sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.



Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate rose slightly in April. The Office of Employment and Training says last month's preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate was 5.1 percent, up from the 5 percent statewide rate in March 2017. The statewide rate in April 2016 was 5 percent.