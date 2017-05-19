Trial date set for Illinois man charged with murdering his wife

A trial date has been set for Brian Burns on charges that he murdered his wife.



Carla Burns was last seen in March of last year. Police say Burns shot Carla and then tried to burn her body in order to cover up the murder.



Burns was on his way to trial for the murder charges when it was suspended for another trial.



While in jail, Burns was charged with paying an undercover cop to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw.



Burns went on trial earlier this month for the attempted kidnapping charges and was found guilty.



Now that the attempting kidnapping trial has concluded, the trial for his murder charges can now continue.



On Friday, a pretrial was set for January 5, 2018. A trial was also set for January 17, 2018.



Burns is charged with two counts of first degree murder and concealment of homicidal death in his wife's death.