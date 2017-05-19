Co-conspirator in murder of Trigg County family pleads guilty - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Co-conspirator in murder of Trigg County family pleads guilty

CADIZ, Ky -

A woman charged in connection to the death of a Trigg County, Kentucky family pleaded guilty on Friday.

The Trigg County Clerk says Ann Plotkin pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the deaths of Lindsey, Joe, and Emily Champion.

The three family members were found shot to death in October of 2014.

Plotkin is accused of conspiring with Ryan Champion to kill his family members.

She was sentenced to 22 years for each murder, but they will be served concurrently.

Champion was sentenced earlier this year to life in prison with no possibility of parole or probation.

