Paducah man injured when dump truck full of logs and tree debris overturns

A Paducah man was injured when the dump truck he was driving overturned Friday morning.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the 9000 block of Mayfield Road around 8:400 a.m. for a crash.



Deputies say 29-year-old Shawn Roach of Paducah was approaching a hill crest when he met another car and overcorrected. That caused his passenger side tires to drop of the side of the road.



Roach then swerved over the road and overturned onto the driver's side. The crash spilled the load of logs and tree debris he was transporting.



Roach was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.