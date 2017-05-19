Deputies looking for lawn tractor reportedly stolen from McCracken County home

Deputies are looking for a lawn tractor that was reported stolen from a home on Lebanon Church Road.



A 2016 Husqvarna LGT2654 (54”) 26 HP that was gray and orange in color was taken.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a white or silver Dodge pickup truck, extended cab, with a large trailer may be involved in the theft.



The truck could possibly be a four door, with small passenger doors or what is called a quad cab. It also may have the same body style of the Dodge Ram that was built in the mid 2000’s.



The trailer looked to be approximately 16 feet in length and was black. The wench on the trailer appeared to be bright orange.



Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at (270) 444-4719.