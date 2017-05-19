Plans underway to take second Honor Flight later this year from Southern Illinois

Plans are underway to take a second Veterans Honor Flight out of southern Illinois.



Organizer Nancy Brown says that they are looking at dates in October and November for the trip. Right now they are waiting for an update from the airline on workable dates.



Brown says a lot of veteran applications have already come in. About 25 World War II and Korean veterans have applied so far. Brown says they may even begin including Vietnam War era veterans for this upcoming trip.



Donations and guardians are needed to make the trip possible. To donate, send a check to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois at 10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, Illinois 62959 or click here.



The first honor flight was held in April of this year. Fifty-five veterans and their guardians took part in that trip.