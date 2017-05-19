As baby boomers prepare to retire, skill-based jobs are on the rise in the Local 6 area. Three generations ago, 13 percent of the U.S. attended college. Today, that number is more than 60 percent. We’re testing the theory that the only way to earn a high paying salary is with a four-year degree.

In fact, the average salary for a Murray State University grad five years out is a little more than $33,000. Last year, a two-year degree in construction paid $54,000, and transportation and warehousing paid an average of $60,000.

We’ll also take a look at the cost of a four year degree verses a technical degree or certificate.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night at 10, Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.