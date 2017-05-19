Chartering the Future of Charter Schools

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill allowing charter schools into law in March. All day Monday, Local 6's Leah Shields, Ashley Sanchez, and Brianna Clark are showing us how this could impact your child’s education.

Charter schools are coming to Kentucky, but many people are still confused on what exactly a charter school is. They are public schools that are given freedom with their curriculum. They aim to tailor learning to a community’s specific needs.

Charter schools aim to tailor learning to a community's specific needs, and some students in the area could benefit from individualized learning.

Charter schools in the area could mean less money for traditional public schools.

Charter schools are now allowed in Kentucky, but it could be years before any open in the state. They're already impacting the way schools teach children, and charter schools inspired one school district to change its curriculum.