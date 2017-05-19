Cubs, Maddon ready to 'Embrace the Suck' for charity

CHICAGO (AP) - Manager Joe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs are ready to "Embrace the Suck" for charity this season.



Maddon and the Cubs unveiled on Friday the olive green T-shirts sporting the slogan, a playful nod to the defending champions' uneven play this season. It adds a charitable component involving the military.



"Embrace the Suck" combines two of his favorite terms - "Embrace the Target" and "Try Not to Suck." The later slogan was used last season when the Cubs won the World Series.



Soldiers also use the phrase when dealing with a difficult and tiring task.



Proceeds from the T-shirts will be split between Maddon's Respect 90 foundation and the military.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)