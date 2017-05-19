Always Dreaming heavily favored in early Preakness wagering

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is taking heavy action in early wagering for this weekend's Preakness.



The 4-5 favorite on the morning line, Always Dreaming opened at 1-5 when advance betting began Friday afternoon.



Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire was second at 5-1.



The other eight horses were in double digits, with Gunnevera the third choice at 14-1.



Odds will fluctuate up to the start of the race, scheduled for 6:48 p.m. Saturday.

