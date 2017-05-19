Rand Paul: Medicaid expansion too expensive to continue

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to work closely with his Colombian counterpart to find a solution to spiraling violence in Venezuela.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to work closely with his Colombian counterpart to find a solution to spiraling violence in Venezuela.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
The U.S. senator from Kentucky has emerged as a leading Republican critic of the plan to replace the health care law, calling it "Obamacare lite."More
The U.S. senator from Kentucky has emerged as a leading Republican critic of the plan to replace the health care law, calling it "Obamacare lite."More