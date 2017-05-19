McCracken foursome advances to state tennis semifinals

With two singles and one doubles team earning spots in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament semifinals, McCracken County has already clinched the team state championship in Lexington.

Individually, seven-time Region 1 champion Michelle McKamey continued the quest to end her career with a second state championship. McKamey won her Round of 16 match 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, she received her first test of the tournament, but advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-1 win.

McKamey's teammate Sophia Shiben also advanced to the semifinals. Shiben won her first match of the day 6-2, 6-4, and then had to battle back to win her quarterfinal matchup 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

In doubles, the top-seeded McCracken County duo of Danni Poat and Shelby Puryear rolled into the semifinals winning their matches 6-2, 6-0 and 6-2, 7-5.

The state semifinals will be Saturday morning in Lexington. The championship matches will be Saturday afternoon.