New multi-use trail offering safe way to be active in Mayfield

You will soon have a new way to get around Mayfield. You won't even have to get into your car. On Friday, the city announced a $600,000 federal grant to pay for a pathway that runs through the city.

The 8-foot wide trail will stretch 2 miles from the Graves County Fairgrounds to Kess Creek Park. It runs along all the city's main points of interest. You can walk, bike, skate, use a wheelchair and battery powered bikes and scooters on the path.

Chelsea Harris takes her kids to the Kess Creek Park to get them active.

"This generation, they're stuck on tablets all the time, but don't get all the exercises they need," Harris said.

At the same park, Beth Toon takes a walk as her kids play. Other than the park, she doesn't know of many places in town safe for her kids to bike.

"I think it's very important that people have safe places to get their exercises and walk," Toon said.

Both moms said they would love to see more options in town.

"We want to make them feel comfortable that they're children will come home safely," said avid cyclist and Mayfield Icehouse Gallery Director Ric Watson.

Watson took notice of the need. He took a plan for a multi-use trail for people of all ages to use to the mayor, and the project took off.

Thirty percent of the trail will be on wider roads like 7th Street. There, the trail will actually run along the road, separated by planters and markings. On the other 70 percent of the trail, where roads are more narrow, it will run between the sidewalks and the road.

"This is my city and this is where my wife grew up, so I want to make sure I have plenty invested and I want to make sure it grows," Watson said.

Watson hopes it can attract more people to Mayfield and improve quality of life for families.

The city has to match the $600,000 grant by 20 percent. It plans to do that by work in kind payments, by paying city workers for part of the work.

Watson is putting out construction bids now. He plans to have the trail complete by fall 2018.