Seller of Bevin's house invested $300K in company governor partly ownes

The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.More
Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.More
Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions.More
Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions.More
A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
Kentucky Congressman James Comer will be hosting a town hall Wednesday afternoon.More
Kentucky Congressman James Comer will be hosting a town hall Wednesday afternoon.More
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More