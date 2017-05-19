CNN: Russian officials bragged they could use Michael Flynn to influence Trump

Russians bragged they could use now-ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn to influence President Donald Trump. That's according to CNN, citing multiple sources about the conversations, which took place during the presidential campaign.

CNN reports the conversations picked up by U.S. intelligence officials indicated the Russians thought of Flynn as an ally. It says the relationship started months before Flynn was caught speaking with Russia's ambassador on the phone.

That call ultimately led to Flynn's firing as trump's national security adviser.

In a statement, a White House official said: "We are confident that when these inquiries are complete there will be no evidence to support any collusion between the campaign and Russia."